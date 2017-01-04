Surber pleads not guilty to Emerson, Nebraska murder

One of the men charged in the murder, and dismemberment of an Emerson, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty, and waived his right to appear for arraignment.



25-year Andres Surber has been charged with First Degree Murder, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.



Surber and 18-year old Brayan Galvan Hernandez are accused of shooting 41-year-old Kraig Kubik in the head in early November before dismembering his body.



Galvan Hernandez faces charges of First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon.



Authorities say the men went to Kubik's home, near Emerson, and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.



It took investigators about a week to find all of Kubik's remains.



Some remains were found at a vacant farm house in Dixon County off of 579th Avenue.