Siouxland lawmakers share their plans for the NE legislative session

After more than five hours, the first day of Nebraska's 2017 legislative session came to an end Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers were gaveled in at ten a.m.

With 89 more days to go, they will have the task of tackling a projected $900-million shortfall.

Lawmakers from Siouxland shared their goals moving forward in the session.

"During this biennium, we will definitely need to look at what our budget restrictions are," said Lydia Brasch, a state senator from Bancroft. "We do know that we have a $900-million deficit and that we'll need to make sure that we look at all the appropriations and fund all the essentials."

With the deficit, the Unicameral faces major issues and a huge spending gap this session.

Lawmakers are spending 90 days putting their ideas to the forefront on how it can be done.

"I think we can continue to cut back on our state spending without raising taxes, and I think that's going to be very important," said Tyson Larson, a state senator from O'Neill.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he believes the state can reduce income and property taxes and balance the budget.

Siouxland lawmaker Joni Albrecht, a first time state senator from Thurston, says that will benefit citizens.

"Obviously as a farmer, we certainly want to see some help on the property taxes," said Albrecht.

There are some areas that Siouxland lawmakers say shouldn't see cuts.

"We definitely need to make sure that the public has protection," said Brasch. "Number one, for all people. Number two, is that young children and our elderly and our most vulnerable population have their basic needs. And those funds do come first."

Another topic of importance is staffing shortages in the Department of Correctional Services.

Lawmakers say they will have a better idea of what areas will see changes in the budget further along in the session.