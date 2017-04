Alta-Aurelia wrestler Skylar Solko picked up his 150th career win Tuesday night at Woodbury Central.



Solko is a three-time state qualifier. He was third at state at 120 pounds as a sophomore, when he had a 40-4 record. Solko went to state last year at 138 pounds, when he finished 43-5.

The senior is ranked fifth this year in Class 1A at 152 pounds.