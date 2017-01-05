Woman's death in Fort Dodge, Iowa building ruled a homicide

An Iowa television station was doing a live update on a Minnesota bank robbery when police say the suspect returned to rob it a second time

Authorities say a woman whose body was found inside a Fort Dodge building was killed by someone.

The state medical examiner's office has ruled that 50-year-old Lorri Alexander of Fort Dodge was a homicide victim.

Her body was found December 29 inside an empty apartment at the Caldwell Building.

Police aren't releasing information about how Alexander was killed. No arrests have been reported.

Police Chief Kevin Doty says the case appears unrelated to the shooting death of 51-year-old Donald Preston, whose body was found December 26 in a field southwest of Fort Dodge. No arrests have been reported in the Preston case either.