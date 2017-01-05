Toymaker announces "Smart Cycle" that should help kids learn as - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Toymaker announces "Smart Cycle" that should help kids learn as they exercise

Posted:
(CNN) -

Kids want to play on a computer but parents want them to be active.

One toy company believes this is the best of both worlds.

It's called "Think and Learn Smart Cycle", an exercise bike with a tablet holder in its handlebars.

Toymaker Fisher-Price announced it Wednesday.

The bike is designed for kids between ages three and six-years old and it's comes with a free learning app.

The idea is that kids will learn as they peddle the bike and get exercise along the way.

The smart cycle comes with a $150 price tag.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.