Toymaker announces "Smart Cycle" that should help kids learn as they exercise

Kids want to play on a computer but parents want them to be active.



One toy company believes this is the best of both worlds.



It's called "Think and Learn Smart Cycle", an exercise bike with a tablet holder in its handlebars.

Toymaker Fisher-Price announced it Wednesday.

The bike is designed for kids between ages three and six-years old and it's comes with a free learning app.

The idea is that kids will learn as they peddle the bike and get exercise along the way.

The smart cycle comes with a $150 price tag.