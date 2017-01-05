Heavy snowfall in Denver cancels flights

Canceled, delayed, what you don't want to see on the airport message boards.



Jenifer Langdon, passenger said, "I don't know yet if they're going to take off or not."



Jenifer Langdon, anxious to get home to Oklahoma was told her flight tomorrow on southwest was cancelled, so she's at d-i-a tonight trying to catch an earlier flight.



Langdon said, "I've got like 4 hours, 3 and a half hours before my flight is suppose to take off, and the weather is still coming down."



Frontier has been more aggressive this time by pre-cancelling flights and the airport says most airlines are offering refunds and waiving flight change fees for those affected by the weather.

Langdon said, "This is one of the bigger storms that we've seen in quite a while."

A lot of the cancelled flights from today were originating or heading to southeast states. Many flights cancelled for Thursday though are due to the snow coming down right now and into the morning at DIA.

Langdon said, "It's frustrating, it really is. It's just like tiring. It felt like I worked all day."



The advice, go online and check your flight status and take advantage of the waived change fees if your schedule allows.