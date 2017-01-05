Storm Lake man charged with sexually assaulting his ex-girlfrien - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake man charged with sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A 27-year-old Storm Lake, Iowa man is charged with sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend in her home.

The alleged victim told police Jose Nieves Rodriguez entered her apartment without her permission Wednesday evening, then physically and sexually assaulted her. She says he then fled in a car. Police took the woman to the hospital for treatment.

Officers located Rodriguez at about 11:30pm Wednesday at 712 Cayuga Street and arrested him. He's charged with 1st Degree Burglary and Sexual Assault in the 3rd Degree. Both are felonies.

Rodriguez is being held in the Buena Vista County Jail on $25,000 bond.

