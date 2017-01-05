Heritage Bank buys Plaza Bowl building for $1.35 million - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heritage Bank buys Plaza Bowl building for $1.35 million

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

You'll still be able to score spares and strikes at Plaza Bowl. 

The building housing the Sioux City bowling alley on Hamilton Boulevard was sold on auction this morning at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Heritage Bank paid $1.35 million for the site.

The bank says it will lease it to J&B Investments of Dakota Dunes, which plans to keep the bowling alley open.

"Heritage Bank is not looking to be a long-term owner of the building, in the mean time they've made arraignments to continue to run the bowling alley and the restaurant," said Chuck Corbett, attorney. 

The building was foreclosed in October.

It'll be business as usual today at Plaza Bowl.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.