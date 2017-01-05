Heritage Bank buys Plaza Bowl building for $1.35 million

You'll still be able to score spares and strikes at Plaza Bowl.

The building housing the Sioux City bowling alley on Hamilton Boulevard was sold on auction this morning at the Woodbury County Courthouse.



Heritage Bank paid $1.35 million for the site.

The bank says it will lease it to J&B Investments of Dakota Dunes, which plans to keep the bowling alley open.



"Heritage Bank is not looking to be a long-term owner of the building, in the mean time they've made arraignments to continue to run the bowling alley and the restaurant," said Chuck Corbett, attorney.

The building was foreclosed in October.



It'll be business as usual today at Plaza Bowl.