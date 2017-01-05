Bishop Heelan High School lockdown lifted after an armed man is reported outside the school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Sioux City Police Lt. Pat McCann said Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after police were called to the school's campus for a reported armed man.
Lt. McCann said someone alerted the principal of a report that a man had a gun in the alley near the CYO building around 10:50 a.m.
The school was placed on lockdown and the police began to search the building and campus.
The lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m. after no one was found on campus.
Lt. McCann said the man has not been located and no weapon has been recovered at this time.
Bishop Heelan parents received this statement from the school today:
Dear Valued Families,
Today, we had an unfortunate situation as our students passed from 3rd to 4th period. There was an individual in the ally that approached one of our students and stated that they had a firearm. We immediately locked down the campus and called the Sioux City Police Department. We were able to provide a good description of the perpetrator for the police to use in their canvas of the neighborhood. While we were extremely confident that this individual did not enter our school, we did have the police search the entire facility to ensure your students safety. I apologize that many of you may have heard about this incident prior to this correspondence, but we all wanted to exercise our due diligence in insuring the safety of your child. We will continue to monitor our campus today and in the future in an attempt to make it the safest educational facility it can be. If you have any specific questions please feel free to email me at borkc@bishopheelan.org.
Sincerely,
Christian A. Bork, Principal
