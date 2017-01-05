Bishop Heelan High School lockdown lifted after an armed man is reported outside the school

Sioux City Police Lt. Pat McCann said Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after police were called to the school's campus for a reported armed man.

Lt. McCann said someone alerted the principal of a report that a man had a gun in the alley near the CYO building around 10:50 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown and the police began to search the building and campus.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m. after no one was found on campus.

Lt. McCann said the man has not been located and no weapon has been recovered at this time.

Bishop Heelan parents received this statement from the school today: