Healthbeat 4: Radon awareness month

Another health insurer has announced it will stop selling individual policies in Iowa, just days after Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield made a similar announcement.More >>
Between work commitments, family responsibilities, and life's everyday demands, there are often valid reasons we don't work out as much as we should. So it's important to maximize the efficiency of your exercise routine.More >>
A strategy that has been used primarily for heart surgeries is now being used by some pediatric surgeons faced with operating on tumors.More >>
While the weather may turn stormy a little later Wednesday, that's not stopping folks from celebrating National Walking Day.More >>
A new study finds dance lessons improve memory among older adults.More >>
Understanding your blood pressure can be confusing. What's good? What's bad? We break down what the numbers mean and ways to reduce your risk for hypertension.More >>
A warning for parents whose kids are crazy for DIY slime: one child has suffered burns on her hands, apparently from too much exposure to one of the main ingredients in homemade slime, Borax.More >>
Louisiana studio's program gives kids with developmental or behavioral disorders a chance to find themselves on the dance floor.More >>
University of Washington researcher studies potential of computer game CogniFit in helping retrain older adult brains so they have a lower risk of falling.More >>
