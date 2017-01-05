Healthbeat 4: Radon awareness month

It's a colorless, tasteless, odorless gas that be found anywhere, especially in your home. It's called radon.

"Radon is a radioactive gas that is produced from uranium and uranium is in our soil and the break down product of uranium is radon," said Dr. Cindie Wolff, Mercy Medical Clinic.

It's an invisible gas that seeps into our homes and affects our lungs. In fact, experts say it is the number one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

"It causes 20,000 deaths per year in the United States and 400 in Iowa alone," said Dr. Wolff.

Matt Robins with Mercy Medical Center didn't know too much about radon until his mother, Betty, was diagnosed with lung cancer in December of 2011.

"First thing her doctor asked was if she knew if she had been exposed to high levels of radon and she didn't, so I started looking into it a little bit so I got a test and tested her house and found out that anything over a level four you want to get your house treated, "said Matt Robins.

The test came back that his mother's house had a level of 24, which is 20 microcuries over what is considered high and decided to have the home mitigated. However, just seven months later, Betty would lose her battle with lung cancer.

"It's hard to say that if my mom had her house mitigated 25 years ago she would be alive today, but I think it's one of those things that I think about and something as inexpensive as getting your house treated for radon my mom could still be here by now," said Robins.

Dr. Wolff and Robins have made it their mission to warn others about the dangers of radon.

"It's a preventable of lung cancer and we had no idea and it is really is that knowledge is power," said Dr. Wolff.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency radon levels across the tri-state area are high, especially in Iowa.

The EPA states that in the United States one in 15 homes has high radon levels.

However in Iowa, seven out of ten homes have high levels and in northwest Iowa that number jumps to eight-and-a-half out of ten.

"Probably because our Loess Hills contain more uranium from the ice age when they pushed that uranium down and when it receded it left it here in our soil and our Loess Hills all along the Missouri River have high levels," said Dr. Cindie Wolff, Mercy Medical Clinic.

The only way to know if radon is in your home is if you have it tested and it's rather inexpensive.

A radon test kit can be found at any home improvement store or at Siouxland District Health any where from five to ten dollars.

If you do have a high level any number above a four it is suggested to have the home mitigated.

The installation for mitigation can run between $1,200 to $1,500.