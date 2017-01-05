Meteorologist T.J. Springer visits Apple Tree Daycare in Sioux C - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Meteorologist T.J. Springer visits Apple Tree Daycare in Sioux City

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
T.J. Springer visting with Apple Tree students. T.J. Springer visting with Apple Tree students.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Meteorologist T.J. Springer was fortunate enough to stop by the Apple Tree Daycare in Morningside to talk about weather and the job he does at KTIV. Not only did the tornado in a bottle experiment get featured but talks of how to dress in this bitter cold as well as during the summer months. He was able to discuss the seasons and what kind of weather occurs as well as some of what happens during the life of a broadcast meteorologist. He spoke with the 2-5 year old classes and was given the thank you of one of the classes by a giant card signed by all of the kids.

