More bitter cold to closeout the workweek

More bitter cold is on tap for our Thursday as we are still feeling the effects from that Arctic cold front and if that wasn't enough we added some snow into the picture overnight. Much of us just saw a dusting as this weak system stayed mainly to our SW but some of us like Norfolk picked up just under a 0.5". The snow has ended around Siouxland and we will continue to see decreasing clouds through the morning hours. Highs will be staying the single digits to near 10 above under partly cloudy skies as high pressure begins to build back in. Wind chills will be frigid though with many of us staying in the teens to almost 20 below 0 through the day.

As winds calm some tonight, temps will plummet below 0 with wind chills again likely reaching advisory criteria with some us dipping past 20 below 0. Highs start to rebound Friday into this weekend as SW flow takes back over. Temps will be rising from the teens and 20s this weekend back into the 30s come the start of next week with better warming Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of precipitation arrives Monday night into Tuesday in the form of some light snow maybe changing to a mix on Tuesday as temperatures warm. Highs look to stay closer to average in the low to mid 30s into the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer