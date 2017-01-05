New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
See the first Iowa girls high school basketball rankings of 2017 as compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. See the first Iowa girls high school basketball rankings of 2017 as compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

1/5/17  Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     9-0     1
2     Turkey Valley     10-0     2
3     Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     9-0     3
4     Colo-Nesco     9-1     4
5     Kee     6-1     5
6     Marquette Catholic     10-1     7
7     Newell-Fonda     7-2     8
8     Glidden-Ralston     8-1     9
9     Burlington-Notre Dame     7-2     10
10     AGWSR     8-1     6
11     Grand View Christian     6-2     11
12     Easton Valley     8-3     12
13     Kingsley-Pierson     9-0     13
14     Sidney     8-0     14
15     Lynnville-Sully     10-0     15
Dropped Out:  None

Class 2A
1     Iowa City Regina     9-0     1
2     Treynor     9-0     2
3     Western Christian     7-1     3
4     Central Decatur     8-0     4
5     Mount Ayr     8-0     5
6     Panorama     10-0     6
7     North Linn     11-0     7
8     Pella Christian     6-2     8
9     Van Meter     8-1     9
10     Rockford     9-0     10
11     Cascade     8-1     12
12     IKM-Manning     4-2     13
13     Mediapolis     7-0     14
14     Bellevue     8-2     15
15     West Lyon     9-1     NR
Dropped Out: Interstate 35 (11)

Class 3A
1     Pocahontas Area     10-0     1
2     Sioux Center     9-0     2
3     Union     7-0     3
4     Cherokee     8-0     4
5     Center Point-Urbana     8-1     5
6     Crestwood     6-0     6
7     Clear Lake     7-1     8
8     Davenport Assumption     6-3     9
9     West Marshall     8-0     10
10     Shenandoah     8-1     11
11     Algona     8-1     15
12     Mount Vernon     6-4     7
13     Humboldt     5-2     NR
14     Kuemper Catholic     6-2     13
15     Central Lee     7-1     12
Dropped Out:  Monticello (14)

Class 4A
1     Pella     7-0     1
2     Marion     10-0     2
3     Nevada     8-1     4
4     Grinnell     6-2     5
5     Lewis Central     8-1     7
6     North Scott     6-2     9
7     Cedar Rapids Xavier     7-3     10
8     Ballard     6-2     11
9     Dallas Center-Grimes     6-4     13
10     Boone     8-2     6
11     Western Dubuque     7-1     8
12     Keokuk     4-2     3
13     Carlisle     6-3     12
14     Le Mars     5-2     14
15     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     7-2     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 5A
1     Indianola     8-0     1
2     Iowa City High     9-0     2
3     Iowa City West     7-1     3
4     Davenport North     6-1     4
5     Cedar Falls     6-1     5
6     Waukee     7-1     6
7     West Des Moines Valley     8-2     8
8     Ames     6-3     7
9     Dowling Catholic     8-1     9
10     Johnston     8-2     10
11     Southeast Polk     7-3     11
12     Linn-Mar     7-2     12
13     Pleasant Valley     7-2     13
14     Ankeny Centennial     6-4     14
15     Bettendorf     6-2     15
Dropped Out: None

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.