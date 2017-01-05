New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

See the first Iowa girls high school basketball rankings of 2017 as compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
1/5/17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 9-0 1
2 Turkey Valley 10-0 2
3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9-0 3
4 Colo-Nesco 9-1 4
5 Kee 6-1 5
6 Marquette Catholic 10-1 7
7 Newell-Fonda 7-2 8
8 Glidden-Ralston 8-1 9
9 Burlington-Notre Dame 7-2 10
10 AGWSR 8-1 6
11 Grand View Christian 6-2 11
12 Easton Valley 8-3 12
13 Kingsley-Pierson 9-0 13
14 Sidney 8-0 14
15 Lynnville-Sully 10-0 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
1 Iowa City Regina 9-0 1
2 Treynor 9-0 2
3 Western Christian 7-1 3
4 Central Decatur 8-0 4
5 Mount Ayr 8-0 5
6 Panorama 10-0 6
7 North Linn 11-0 7
8 Pella Christian 6-2 8
9 Van Meter 8-1 9
10 Rockford 9-0 10
11 Cascade 8-1 12
12 IKM-Manning 4-2 13
13 Mediapolis 7-0 14
14 Bellevue 8-2 15
15 West Lyon 9-1 NR
Dropped Out: Interstate 35 (11)
Class 3A
1 Pocahontas Area 10-0 1
2 Sioux Center 9-0 2
3 Union 7-0 3
4 Cherokee 8-0 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 8-1 5
6 Crestwood 6-0 6
7 Clear Lake 7-1 8
8 Davenport Assumption 6-3 9
9 West Marshall 8-0 10
10 Shenandoah 8-1 11
11 Algona 8-1 15
12 Mount Vernon 6-4 7
13 Humboldt 5-2 NR
14 Kuemper Catholic 6-2 13
15 Central Lee 7-1 12
Dropped Out: Monticello (14)
Class 4A
1 Pella 7-0 1
2 Marion 10-0 2
3 Nevada 8-1 4
4 Grinnell 6-2 5
5 Lewis Central 8-1 7
6 North Scott 6-2 9
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-3 10
8 Ballard 6-2 11
9 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-4 13
10 Boone 8-2 6
11 Western Dubuque 7-1 8
12 Keokuk 4-2 3
13 Carlisle 6-3 12
14 Le Mars 5-2 14
15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
1 Indianola 8-0 1
2 Iowa City High 9-0 2
3 Iowa City West 7-1 3
4 Davenport North 6-1 4
5 Cedar Falls 6-1 5
6 Waukee 7-1 6
7 West Des Moines Valley 8-2 8
8 Ames 6-3 7
9 Dowling Catholic 8-1 9
10 Johnston 8-2 10
11 Southeast Polk 7-3 11
12 Linn-Mar 7-2 12
13 Pleasant Valley 7-2 13
14 Ankeny Centennial 6-4 14
15 Bettendorf 6-2 15
Dropped Out: None