Newly-elected Dakota County Commissioners take office

Three county commissioners were sworn in on Thursday.

With new members, comes new sets of priorities, priorities like roads, over crowded prisons and taxes.

Among the two new county board of commissioners sworn in before Judge Paul Vaughan is veteran Antonio Gomez, he's returning for a third term. Gomez says he's looking forward to working with the two new county commissioners. But Gomez says his focus will be taxes.

"The biggest problem we are facing right now is budget, our budget is not that great so we need to keep an eye on the money. We pay a lot of taxes in this county," adds Gomez.

Commissioner Martin Hohenstein, says he has a few areas in mind where he thinks he can make a profound difference.

"Public Safety, road safety, we have things that are in disrepair with regards to our roads, bridges, everything that you deal with, safety is involved," said Martin Hohenstein.

And Commissioner Kevin Rohde feels that the jailing system needs some overhauling.

"We are always at a high population with the jail, it just seems like we are always running close to our capacity and we need to focus on alleviating some of those problems...if it's through house arrest or work release, those are our main concerns, adds Rohde.

All three men believe all the issues are equally important. So as each has taken an oath of duty they will work together in their oath to serve the county.