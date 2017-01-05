Bishop Heelan High School students react to school lockdown

Sioux City Police Lt. Pat McCann said Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after police were called to the school's campus for a reported armed man.

Bishop Heelan High School lockdown lifted after an armed man is reported outside the school

"After fourth period I was walking out of the Fine Arts building and we were told we couldn't go out because the school was locked down," said Bishop Heelan High School Freshman Howie Warren.

Bishop Heelan High School students are still a bit shook up after the lockdown.

School officials say the high school goes under lockdown for a number of reasons, but a gun threat isn't an ordinary one.

"Yeah, it was different," said Warren. "It doesn't happen every day and thank God it doesn't."

Students say they were told to wait inside classrooms and not to leave school buildings after passing time following fourth period.

Just before school was let out, they found out why.

"Later we found out that he had gone up to a student and said he had a gun," said Warren.

Faculty says it didn't send an email to parents until the lockdown was lifted.

Some parents waiting to pick up their students after school say they didn't even know there was a lockdown.

"We wanted to make sure that we had all the details and had a full understanding of the incident," said Bishop Heelan High School Principal Christian Bork. "We wanted to make sure that we had correct information and that we had dealt with the incident and ensured the safety of our students."

Students say they were scared for a few moments, but say they felt safer when authorities arrived at the school.

Classes at the high school will begin at normal start time Friday morning.