Colder tonight...but warmer by later Friday

***Wind Chill Advisory for northeast Siouxland until 10 am Friday***

It was another bitterly cold day with many location staying in the single digits for highs.

A few flurries have been passing through but those will end early tonight and then as we go to partly cloudy skies we'll see lows go below zero.

Northeastern Siouxland will be the coldest and have the coldest wind chills that could again surpass -20 degrees so a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for there.

After the cold Friday morning start we'll experience, it'll finally warm up a bit better anyway with highs near 20 degrees.

Saturday's temperatures will be about the same before better warming arrives by late in the weekend.

Sunday's highs should go into the upper 20s with 30s likely returning by early next week.

Monday night does give us a chance of a little light snow that could linger into Tuesday morning, especially in eastern Siouxland.

That system moves east and temperatures will stay decent with highs in the low 30s into the middle of next week.