CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic tips off

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Cooper Davis had 28 points in Gehlen Catholic's win over Westwood on Thursday. Cooper Davis had 28 points in Gehlen Catholic's win over Westwood on Thursday.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Siouxland Christian 81 Heartland Christian 25 F  
S.C. East 74 Lewis Central 49 F  
Crofton 51 Battle Creek 46 F  
Wynot 48 Bloomfield 37 F  
South Sioux City 47 CBTJ 45 F  
Sioux Central 35 Emmetsburg 29 F  
PAC/L-M 62 Estherville LC 36 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 69 H-M-S 39 F  
George-Little Rock 66 Harris-Lake Park 57 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 51 Hartington CC 46 F  
Sheldon 73 Sibley-Ocheyedan 65 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 64 SL St. Mary's 52 F  
Western Christian 73 Spencer 42 F  
Alta-Aurelia 51 WB-Mallard 13 F  
MV-AO 48 West Monona 35 F  
Gehlen Catholic 68 Westwood 26 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siouxland Christian 56 Heartland Christian 23 F  
Wausa 60 Niobrara-Verdigre 58 F/OT  
Walthill 56 Cedar Bluffs 28 F  
Crofton 76 Battle Creek 39 F  
Wynot 54 Bloomfield 32 F  
North Central 78 Clearwater-Orchard 44 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 49 H-M-S 39 F  
Newell-Fonda 62 Hinton 42 F  
Hartington CC 45 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 22 F  
Wisner-Pilger 63 Madison 23 F  
Lewis Central 64 S.C. East 41 F  
Pierce 37 S.C. North 36 F  
Sheldon 58 Sibley-Ocheyedan 49 F  
Emmetsburg 55 Sioux Central 35 F  
Western Christian 72 Spencer 51 F  
Alta-Aurelia 64 WB-Mallard 32 F  
Hartington-N'castle 57 Winside 8 F  
Bishop Heelan 59 Woodbury Central 35 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa 90 Nebraska 93 F/OT2  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
IPFW 51 South Dakota State 73 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 60 CBAL 16 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 CBTJ 25 F  
Westwood 78 Kingsley-Pierson 3 F  
Ridge View 54 Kingsley-Pierson 12 F  
Westwood 57 Ridge View 21 F  
Bishop Heelan 48 S.C. North 21 F  
Bishop Heelan 71 S.C. West 12 F  

--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Northwestern 27 Midland 23 F  
Southern Oregon 34 Northwestern 12 F 

