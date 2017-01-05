CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic tips off

Cooper Davis had 28 points in Gehlen Catholic's win over Westwood on Thursday.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Siouxland Christian 81 Heartland Christian 25 F
S.C. East 74 Lewis Central 49 F
Crofton 51 Battle Creek 46 F
Wynot 48 Bloomfield 37 F
South Sioux City 47 CBTJ 45 F
Sioux Central 35 Emmetsburg 29 F
PAC/L-M 62 Estherville LC 36 F
Remsen St. Mary's 69 H-M-S 39 F
George-Little Rock 66 Harris-Lake Park 57 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 51 Hartington CC 46 F
Sheldon 73 Sibley-Ocheyedan 65 F
Kingsley-Pierson 64 SL St. Mary's 52 F
Western Christian 73 Spencer 42 F
Alta-Aurelia 51 WB-Mallard 13 F
MV-AO 48 West Monona 35 F
Gehlen Catholic 68 Westwood 26 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siouxland Christian 56 Heartland Christian 23 F
Wausa 60 Niobrara-Verdigre 58 F/OT
Walthill 56 Cedar Bluffs 28 F
Crofton 76 Battle Creek 39 F
Wynot 54 Bloomfield 32 F
North Central 78 Clearwater-Orchard 44 F
Remsen St. Mary's 49 H-M-S 39 F
Newell-Fonda 62 Hinton 42 F
Hartington CC 45 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 22 F
Wisner-Pilger 63 Madison 23 F
Lewis Central 64 S.C. East 41 F
Pierce 37 S.C. North 36 F
Sheldon 58 Sibley-Ocheyedan 49 F
Emmetsburg 55 Sioux Central 35 F
Western Christian 72 Spencer 51 F
Alta-Aurelia 64 WB-Mallard 32 F
Hartington-N'castle 57 Winside 8 F
Bishop Heelan 59 Woodbury Central 35 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa 90 Nebraska 93 F/OT2
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
IPFW 51 South Dakota State 73 F
--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 60 CBAL 16 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 CBTJ 25 F
Westwood 78 Kingsley-Pierson 3 F
Ridge View 54 Kingsley-Pierson 12 F
Westwood 57 Ridge View 21 F
Bishop Heelan 48 S.C. North 21 F
Bishop Heelan 71 S.C. West 12 F
--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Northwestern 27 Midland 23 F
Southern Oregon 34 Northwestern 12 F