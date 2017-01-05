Comparing Sioux City's snow to rest of the Midwest

Wednesday's .2” inch of snow in Sioux City put our season's snow total at 5.7 inches....well below our average of 14.2” by this date.

By looking at the rest of the Midwest, it shows just how easy we've had it so far this season in Siouxland.

Some of the highest amounts have come down to the north of Siouxland as you might expect with Bismarck picking up an impressive 53.1 inches so far.

International Falls has also received an impressive amount coming in at 44.0 inches.

Locations like Minneapolis, Green Bay, and Billings have all had over 20 inches so far.

Even North Platte, NE....well to the southwest of our viewing area....has had more than us with just over a foot of snow.

A couple of our typically snowiest months still lie ahead so there's still plenty of time to do some catching up if our weather pattern changes.