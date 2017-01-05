Search underway for suspect who caused school lockdown

Sioux City Police Lt. Pat McCann said Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after police were called to the school's campus for a reported armed man.

Bishop Heelan High School lockdown lifted after an armed man is reported outside the school

The suspect is described as an African American adult man with no teeth who was wearing a tan coat.

Their search began just shortly before 11 Wednesday morning when they received a call that a man had approached a student at the school in an alley between classes.

"Around 10:52 in the morning we had a report that a gentleman had approached one of our students in between our buildings that she was moving from the main building here to our fine arts center and had mentioned that he had a gun," said Christian Bork, principal of Bishop Heelan High School.

That's when Bork says the student alerted school officials and the school was placed on lockdown.

"We communicated with the instructors and just said that the police were searching to make sure," he said. "We were certain that we did not having an intruder in the building, but we wanted to be 100 percent sure. So they did search the common places of our building and make sure that we did not have an intruder."

The lockdown lasted around 40 minutes.

During the lockdown, school officials say police searched inside the school with guns drawn.

They did not enter any locked classrooms where students were located.

Police gave the all clear after they didn't find the suspect in or around the school.

But Bork says the school will continue to ensure students' safety.

"We're monitoring the passing period right now in addition to looking forward to working with the Sioux City Police Department on measures for the future," Bork said.

Bork says he wish they could have prevented the situation, but believes they dealt with it well.

"Once we were made aware of it we handled it very well," he said. "I think we followed our protocols and did a good job in making our students safe."

Police say the student did not see any gun just that the suspect said he had one.

Information has been sent to all police vehicles in case the man is spotted.