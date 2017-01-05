Spirit Lake man receives 20 years for crime spree in northwest Iowa

A Spirit Lake man arrested in November of 2015 on numerous theft and burglary charge has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Twenty-one year-old Travis Johnson was charged with six counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree theft, and single counts of first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Johnson and 22-year-old Chayton Quail of Spirit Lake were arrested at an apartment in Spirit Lake, where authorities seized two handguns, ammo, various laptops and electronic equipment, power tools, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson and Quail allegedly committed several thefts in September and October of 2015 from individuals and businesses in Spirit Lake and Terril.

Johnson this week pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft, with 11 other charges dismissed. In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $545 in court costs and surcharges, and to submit a DNA sample.

Quail faces the same charges, and has not yet entered a plea.