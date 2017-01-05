LAKES AREA NEWS: Veterans Administration to build new outreach clinic

Officials with the Veteran's Administration say the region will be getting a new community based outreach clinic within the next year or two. Darwin Goodspeed, Director of the Sioux Falls Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care System tells KUOO news the lease on the existing facility in Spirit Lake is due to expire in 2018.

"This clinic is going to be replaced probably about 2018. The size will probably double. You'll have primary care designated space and mental health space. They're really cramped into their current location. Right now we're just working on the space requirements, how much space they'll need. From there we'll build a procurement plan and they'll go out for solicitation and then we'll have people that can bid on the contract. Then we'll have a better idea of where the location of the new clinic will be. But we are looking to stay in the Spirit Lake-Estherville area, not going any further south."

On another matter, Goodspeed says there's a lot of apprehension with the transition to a new President. For now, he's urging veterans to be patient. He says some proposals being floated by the Trump administration, including the possibility of privatizing the system, would take some time to implement... PlayStop

"I would like the opportunity to try to take care of veterans. We have a long reputation in the Sioux Falls VA Health System of really taking good care of our veterans, providing them good access and good service. I would like to be able to continue that. And really use care in the community as a bridge for where we can't meet veterans needs or when its inconvenient for them to travel, particularly this time of year when it can be cold and really bad weather. But we're still waiting for the Secretary's and the President's guidance on exactly how they envision structuring this. But my hope would be that they would give me more opportunity to help coordinate that care in the community to make sure the care veterans receive is timely and there's continuity so they're not getting fragmented care in a bunch of different settings."

Goodspeed was in Spirit Lake Wednesday meeting with area veterans to hear their concerns and comments.