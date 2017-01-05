Mayor of Ida Grove, Iowa resigns over city controversy

The mayor of Ida Grove, Iowa has resigned after the city council chose to not reappoint the city clerk.

According to the Ida County Courier, Mayor Morris Hurd resigned Wednesday.

Hurd said he stepped down because he and the clerk Edie Ball made a good team and he did not want to work without her.

The decision to not reappoint Ball happened Tuesday night during the city council meeting.

After the decision, Ball asked the city attorney to walk her out of the building.

She was in the position for more than eight years.

Paul Cates will serve as mayor pro tem until a new mayor is appointed.