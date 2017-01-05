Technology wows at DAKOTA Farm Show

The DAKOTA Farm Show is ongoing in Vermillion, South Dakota.



Businesses and farmers have come from around the area to the event.



But what really has people buzzing is the new technology on display.



Farming may be an age-old practice but advancements in the field help push things forward.



"Technology is something kids really grasp on to so you've gotta keep up with the technology of these kids, these younger farmers." said Jeff Frederick, owner of Frederick Welding.



Technological advances are one of the big draws at the DAKOTA Farm Show.



One of the most popular booths shows how drones can be adapted for agricultural use.



"The average farmer can use one of these every day to see their entire field in just minutes and save a ton of time rather than just looking at the outside of the fields and really not knowing what's happening in their whole crop." said Steven Carlton of Maverick Drone.



The drones can also be used to improve spraying efficiency.



"Our new sprayer over here, it's the first time we've shown it in South Dakota, which you can now spot spray from the air in places you've never been able to spray before." said Carlton.



Both vendors and farmers say they are excited about the technology on display at the Dakota Farm Show.



"I guess the reason I come to the farm shows is just to see what's new and as technology changes in agriculture all the time it's always fun to see what the latest and greatest stuff is." said Peter Bakken, farmer.