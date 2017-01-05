Sioux City legislators discuss state legislative session at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce forum

For the first time in 20 years, the Republican party holds the state house, senate, and governorship.

When it comes to education, the red legislature is expected to support a school choice proposal that would benefit private education, home schooling, and open-enrollment.

"Private school, home schoolers, they're taxpayers too," said Sen. Rick Bertrand (R) Sioux City. "What I think you've seen in other states, when home school is implemented, you get creative competition and it actually raises education, not just in the private schools, but in the public schools, as well. It elevates everyone."

But democrats say the proposed plan will cost the state upwards of $270 million, which they say the state can't afford right now.

"I don't think it's something, financially, that we can move forward with," said Rep. Chris Hall (D) Sioux City. "And I would urge a lot of caution before we create new programs and cut existing ones. I think that's not a smart plan."

State legislators will decide the upcoming 2017 budget that sits at,at least, $7.3 billion.

On top of that, the state already faces a 100 million dollar deficit in the current budget

Governor Terry Branstad, a Republican, says he doesn't plan to recommend any tax cuts during the session, so that means some cuts could have to be made.

The minimum wage was another topic brought up Thursday morning at the Chamber's legislative forum

With wages increasing in other states in recent years, legislators think this could be the year Iowa's wages change.

"I think that poverty is really the framework we need to be looking in considering the minimum wage," said Hall. "If a family is earning anything close to the minimum wage in the state right now, they're probably two or three jobs and I'm sure that they're still not surviving adequately."

While democrats look for the state minimum wage to rise, republicans just want a uniform wage across all 99 state counties.

Some counties in Iowa have hiked up their minimum wages, including Johnson and Linn counties, with Polk county raising their minimum wage in April.

With South Dakota earning an $8.55 minimum wage and Nebraska's rate at $9.00, legislators believe a solid wage makes local businesses feel more secure.

"What the state needs to do is to establish a baseline, no matter what that number is," said Bertrand. "Is it to couple with the federal minimum wage, or is it another number? $8? $8.50? Either way, I think that we're going to address it this year, because it creates more certainty within the business community and protects our business environment."

Local democrats fear workers here in Sioux City could hop the border to Nebraska or South Dakota to find higher-paying jobs.

Further discussion will be based around mental health funding and state education budget.

The Iowa legislative session starts Monday, January 9th.

KTIV's Matt Breen will have live coverage from Des Moines.