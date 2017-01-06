Siouxland members of Iowa Legislature in town for annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce forum

This morning, Siouxland members of Iowa Legislature were in town for the annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce legislative forum.



The legislators were on hand to discuss the their agendas going into the 2017 session and their perspectives on how the session will unfold.



"Well I always think it is important for the legislators to have access to the voters, to the voters, to the business owners and to the community leaders and today we had a tremendous cross section of public sector and private sector members of the Siouxland Chamber there to hear from the legislators and to share their opinions and their ideas. with these legislator. as the legislators go down to Des Moines and do their very best to represent our interest they need to hear from us on what those priorities are and that was what today was all about."



The forum panel will be moderated by Government Relations Committee Chair Linda Kalin, and there was also Q&A from the audience.



The regular session of the Iowa legislature starts on Monday.