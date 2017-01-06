Chicago hate crime suspects due in court

Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with an attack streamed live over the internet.



The victim had been tied up and tortured for hours, and is now home recovering.



The victim's family spoke for the first time Thursday.



David Boyd, brother-in-law said, "This should never happen."



The family of a special-needs teenager whose attack was streamed via Facebook live, spoke briefly with reporters Thursday night.



The victim's brother-in-law says the teen is doing as well as can be expected.



David Boyd, brother-in-law said, "We're fully aware of the charges being brought against the offenders. At this time, we ask for continued prayers for all those involved, for our family's privacy as we cope and heal."



Four suspects have each been charged with a hate crime, felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, among other charges.



All four are due to appear in court Friday.



President Obama, a long-time Chicago resident, called the video "despicable."



President Obama said, "What we have seen as surfacing, I think, are a lot of problems that have been there a long time. Whether it's tensions between police and communities, whether it's hate crimes of the despicable sort that has just now recently surfaced on Facebook."



On social media, the far-right has been quick to blame the black lives matter movement, absent any evidence.

Police have said there's no connection between the activist group and the horrific video.



Dimitri Roberts, Former Chicago Police Officer said, "Hate doesn't have a color, so for folks to talk about, this is somehow connected to black lives matter is absolutely the wrong way to look at this...The problem is cultural ignorance."