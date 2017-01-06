Historic downtown Macy's is closing in Minneapolis - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Historic downtown Macy's is closing in Minneapolis

(CNN) -

Macy's closing historic downtown Minneapolis location as part of national restructuring                                

Retail giant Macy's announced this week it will close 68 stores nationwide as part of its reorganization plans.

Among the stores being shut down is Macy's flagship location in downtown Minneapolis.

Macy's says it will sell the building to a New York investment firm, which plans to turn it into a mix of retail shops and office space.

The downtown Minneapolis Macy's first opened its doors in 1902 as Dayton's, it also operated as Marshall Fields.

Macy's is expected to close the location for good in March.

Sears is shutting down 150 more stores 

It's yet another sign of how tough it is for former retail giants to compete in a world now dominated by online shopping.

Sears said Thursday it would close 109 Kmart stores and 41 of its namesake Sears Outlets.

The announcement came the same day Sears disclosed plans to sell its iconic craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker.

The company did not say how many workers would be affected by the store closures.

But a spokesperson said most of them are part-time workers and "we are committed to treating these associates with respect and compassion during this process."

Sioux City's Kmart is set to close in March. 

Sears closed 78 stores in 2016 and more than 200 in 2015.

The news also follows disappointing holiday results from other retail stores: Macy's, which is also closing stores and laying off workers and Kohl's.

