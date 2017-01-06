NASA Flight Engineer, Iowa native Peggy Whitson ties the record - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NASA Flight Engineer, Iowa native Peggy Whitson ties the record for most spacewalks by a woman Friday

Posted:
(CNN) -

A female astronaut is joining the ranks of record-holders for NASA.

Flight engineer, Iowa native Peggy Whitson, is making the seventh spacewalk of her career this Friday morning outside of the International Space Station, that ties the record of NASA's Uni Williams for most spacewalks by a woman.

It's the 196th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance.

Whitson is joined by expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough, who is making two spacewalks Friday, the third and fourth of his career. 


Watch the Space Walk coverage of ISS Expedition on NASA TV

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.