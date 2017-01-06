NASA Flight Engineer, Iowa native Peggy Whitson ties the record for most spacewalks by a woman Friday

A female astronaut is joining the ranks of record-holders for NASA.



Flight engineer, Iowa native Peggy Whitson, is making the seventh spacewalk of her career this Friday morning outside of the International Space Station, that ties the record of NASA's Uni Williams for most spacewalks by a woman.

It's the 196th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance.

Whitson is joined by expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough, who is making two spacewalks Friday, the third and fourth of his career.



