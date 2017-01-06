Tilikum, SeaWorld ocra whale, has died

Theme park SeaWorld announced one of its best known orcas Tilikum has died.



In a statement the company said the orca died early Friday morning surrounded by trainers, care staff and veterinarians.



The company did not announce the official cause of death, pending a necropsy.



We’re saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years. https://t.co/T7Y3fTgecp pic.twitter.com/vLfpi5szCc — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 6, 2017

But officials said veterinarians were treating a quote "persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection."



Tilikum was estimated to be about 36-years-old which the company says is on the high end of the average life expectancy for male killer whales.



SeaWorld came under scrutiny after Tilikum pulled a trainer into his tank and killed her back in 2010.



The scrutiny increased after the documentary "Blackfish" highlighted Tilikum's life in captivity.



Last March the company announced they would no longer breed orcas making the whales currently at SeaWorld the last orcas under human care.