Below zero lows all felt across Siouxland

The start to our Friday was another frigid one around the KTIV Viewing Area which included lows below 0° for all. Temperatures ranged from 4 below to almost 10 below 0° and the wind chills that were felt were even worse. Wind chills dropped to near 30 below 0° across some portions of Siouxland. A warming trend is taking place and will continue to do so right through the start of next week. Highs will be climbing above freezing Monday and Tuesday with highs temps much closer to where they should be for this time of the year. SW flow at all levels of the atmosphere will be the driving factor of our warm-up as a ridge begins to build in to the center of the United States. This patterns that we're heading into also look to be more active so look for more chances of precipitation in the coming days. Our next chance here in Siouxland arrives Monday night into Tuesday as snow but currently it's looking rather light but continue to stay updated with us for the latest.