Warming trend starts taking shape through the weekend

More bitter cold is expected around Siouxland to closeout our workweek along with frigid wind chills. Values could fall to near 30 below zero especially in the counties that are under the advisory, mainly across NE Siouxland, as well as Holt County. Highs will be warmer today compared to yesterday though, due to SW flow. Temps will be topping out near 20° under partly cloudy skies as high pressure moves east. This will allow a weak front to move through tonight and that'll switch those winds around those winds back to the NW. We'll stay cold tonight as lows tumble back towards 0° along with increasing clouds moving through with front. Clouds will be back on the decrease tomorrow with temps rebounding back towards 20°.

Better warming will take place on Sunday into the start of the week as SW winds take over once again. Highs will be near 30° Sunday and continue to stay above freezing through Tuesday. Temperatures then start to take another plummet into the latter half of next week as another Arctic front moves in. Our next chance of precipitation arrives Monday night into Tuesday in the form of snow. Currently any snow is looking light but we will continue to monitor the potential for accumulations into this weekend so stay tuned.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer