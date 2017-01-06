Temple Grandin to speak at Lakes Health Conference in Okoboji - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Temple Grandin to speak at Lakes Health Conference in Okoboji

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -

World-renowned autism expert Temple Grandin will be speaking at the 13th Annual Lakes Health Conference this year in Okoboji. 

The Conference will be held June 8 and 9, at the Arrowwood Resort and Convention Center. 

Grandin's work on animal behavior helped revolutionize the livestock industry.

Her speech will focus on her life with autism. 

The conference will focus on many subjects, including autism, drugs, sports injuries, diversity, sleep disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, teams and team-building.

To register visit www.iowalakes.edu or call Rosemary Coleman at 800-242-5108 ext. 5227 or 712-852-5227 or by email at rcoleman@iowalakes.edu.

