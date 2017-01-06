Plymouth County authorities respond to a train/semi collision near Remsen, IA

A semi driver injured late Friday morning after a collision with a train in Plymouth County, Iowa.

The accident happened one mile north of Remsen around noon.



The semi was southbound on County Road L14 when it ran into the side of the westbound train.



Firefighters from Remsen and Le Mars helped get the driver out of the mangled vehicle.



He was then taken to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars.



He had a broken leg but otherwise only minor injuries.



County Road 14 was closed for several hours while crews removed the wreckage from the scene.



The accident is under investigation.

