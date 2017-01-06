Bishop Heelan Security Upgraded Following Lock Down

Security is a top priority for Bishop Heelan following a report of a man with a gun in an alley near campus.

The school is making sure faculty is outside with students when they go to class at the fine arts center.

They're also making sure the students are educated on how to get around campus safely.

"We try to talk to our kids about being vigilant,being aware of their surroundings, using a buddy system. We talk to our teachers, coaches, moderators about making sure we don't have students waiting outside or doing everything we can to limit the risk that we expose our students to" said Principal Chris Bork

With a new school under construction security is being upgraded.

"We do have cameras but this building the cameras are more dated than the ones we have now. We have cameras but we don't have as many. Our new building is set up, the fine arts center that is in use now is set up far superior to this one" said Bork.

The new school will be connected to the fine arts center so students will be inside all day instead of walking to a different building.

Principal Chris Bork says the new school will be completed around this time next year.