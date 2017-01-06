More warming this weekend? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More warming this weekend?

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a sub-zero start across all of Siouxland this morning, temperatures rebounded a bit getting into the 20s in central and western Siouxland.  

Tonight will not be quite as frigid as what we saw last night but it will still be quite cold.  

We may take a small step back with our temperatures on Saturday leaving most of us in the upper teens to around 20.  

Better warming moves in Sunday when we could approach 30 degrees in parts of the area and Monday may go a bit above average.  

Monday night gives us a slight chance of a little light snow, especially in northern Siouxland.  

That system brings in slightly cooler air Tuesday and it turns windy on us.  

After a day in the low 30s on Wednesday, it looks like we'll turn colder again by late next week and a chance of some light snow could move in by Friday.

