'Race A Council Member' for heart health

When you are in Sioux City's City Hall, there are signs encouraging you to take the stairs instead of the elevator.



The signs also say you can "Race a council member".



"It's a good workout, it really is and as the sign says, it's accidental exercise, plus, this is the part I like, "Nobody has ever gotten stuck in a stairwell," said Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Moore.

So up the stairs they went, the 1st floor was easily accomplished. The 2nd floor was a breeze. They even ran into a few others who opted out of the elevator wait.

Each floor has decorative signs with humorous words of encouragement. Floor three accuses your at-home treadmill of being a glorified coat rack. And on the way to the 4th floor, you get to see come cool artwork in the staircase.

The 4th-floor climb slowed them down a bit and the hats and coats were off. They were even joined by City Manager, Bob Padmore. The healthy goodness of the challenge kept them going.



"If we are healthy, health care costs will go down, it means more money in people's pockets for other spending people want to do. It is an awareness program, an educational program to help us all get in shape and stay in shape," continued Moore.

In for the finish... the fifth floor. They completed the challenge and gained some heart healthy exercise for the day.

And what goes up, must come down, so down the stairs they went for the complete finish.

It is under debate as to who actually won.

For more city-wide exercises, you can log onto the city's website at https://www.sioux-city.org/the-blue-zone-project