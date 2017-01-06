Local churches bless Missouri River in Sioux City

Two local churches came together Friday morning to bless the Missouri River in Sioux City, Iowa.

This marks the fourth annual blessing that Holy Trinity and St.Thomas toss a cross into the river to bless it for the year.

It's a tradition in the Orthodox church to bless waterways on January 6.

The cross is tossed into the water to commemorate the baptism of Jesus.

"This is done once a year and this has been done absolutely for centuries with a right just about like this. And so we commemorate the time when our lord took on flesh" said Father Lucas Rice.

Members of the churches came to watch the cross go into the river.

The cross is brought back to shore to bless members of the churches.

"I think it's important to celebrate our culture no matter what it is, I think that's an important part. Certainly, these two churches keep their cultures alive and I think that's just important," said Mayor Bob Scott.

Sioux City isn't the only place that participates in the tossing of the cross.

The tradition is celebrated on waterways across the world.