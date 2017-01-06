Cold weather tire tips

Car tires with low pressure in the winter can cause corrosion around the rim of the tire, causing it to deflate. Experts said you can ruin your gas mileage, cause blowouts and flats.

They recommend getting your air pressure checked on a regular basis.

"Your tire can wear out faster and the vehicle will pull either left or right and it can cause you to think it is an alignment issue but actually your air pressure is just low," said Alex Baker, Square Tires.

Some cars have an indicator light to let you know when your tires are low.

For those that don't, it is recommended that you check your tires every few week in cold weather.