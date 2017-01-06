Eyewitness believes Iowa couple among airport victims

A lone shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing five people and injuring eight others before he was taken into custody, the Broward County sheriff said.

An eyewitness to the Ft. Lauderdale shooting believes a woman from Iowa was among the victims. Mark Lea told NBC News he saw a woman from Council Bluffs who was shot, and her husband was shot and killed instantly.

Lea told NBC "I had one lady that was from Council Bluffs, Iowa that took a shot to the neck through and through. Her husband was on the other side of the chairs and he was one that was John mentioned that was shot in the head and was killed instantly. She watched her husband basically three feet from her dead and they were just getting ready to leave on a cruise today."



