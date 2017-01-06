Eyewitness believes Iowa couple among airport victims

A lone shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing five people and injuring eight others before he was taken into custody, the Broward County sheriff said.More >>
A lone shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing five people and injuring eight others before he was taken into custody, the Broward County sheriff said.More >>
It was a parade of lights, animals, and showstopping spectacular acrobatics as the Tyson Events Center as the Shrine Circus wrapped up.More >>
It was a parade of lights, animals, and showstopping spectacular acrobatics as the Tyson Events Center as the Shrine Circus wrapped up.More >>