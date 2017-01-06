Hard Rock Hotel & Casino expansion project making progress

Construction on Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's expansion project is making progress.



The $6.5-million expansion will take up nearly 8,000 square feet on the casino's south side.



Hard Rock General Manager Todd Moyer says the steel structure is about 95-percent finished and plans to be fully enclosed in the coming weeks.



Moyer says the center-piece of the expansion is what customers have been asking for...a new wine bar.



"This is really a little bit of a trade-up experience," said Hard Rock General Manager Todd Moyer. "People have asked for wine, and a place to relax, either before or after a show or after dinner and this wine bar is really going to fit that need."



The expansion will also include 50 new slot machines, two new table games, and a private lounge.



Moyer says the expansion is set to be complete and open to the public some time in May.