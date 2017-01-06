Hard Rock Hotel & Casino expansion project making progress - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino expansion project making progress

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Construction on Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's expansion project is making progress. 

The $6.5-million expansion will take up nearly 8,000 square feet on the casino's south side. 

Hard Rock General Manager Todd Moyer says the steel structure is about 95-percent finished and plans to be fully enclosed in the coming weeks. 

Moyer says the center-piece of the expansion is what customers have been asking for...a new wine bar. 

"This is really a little bit of a trade-up experience," said Hard Rock General Manager Todd Moyer. "People have asked for wine, and a place to relax, either before or after a show or after dinner and this wine bar is really going to fit that need."

The expansion will also include 50 new slot machines, two new table games, and a private lounge.

Moyer says the expansion is set to be complete and open to the public some time in May. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.