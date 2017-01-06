Sioux City officials announce stormwater improvement project

City officials have announced a project that will improve stormwater drainage in part of Sioux City's downtown district.



The city was recently awarded an $80,000 grant to go towards reduction in urban stormwater runoff.



The proposed design will reduce and filter that runoff, often filled with bacteria that can damage the city's water quality.



Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring with hopes the project will be complete by the end of June.



The city will host a meeting on Tuesday at 4 o'clock at the Sioux City Public Museum.



That meeting is open to the public.