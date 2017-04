Even though there's just light snow on the ground in Sioux City the River-Cade Cardboard Sled Races will still go on this weekend.



The 15th annual event is planned for Sunday at Sertoma Park in Singing Hills.



The races start at 2 p.m. with prices for the winners in four age categories and for the most creative sled.



Organizers say after a number of years getting cancelled because of the lack of snow, this time the race is "Go - Snow or No".



The Noon Sertoma Club is hosting the event.