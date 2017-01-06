UPDATE: Cause of Sioux City home fire Friday due to smoking

UPDATE:

According to the Sioux City Fire Department, the cause of a home fire at 1414 28th Street on Friday night was due to a person falling asleep while smoking on a mattress.

The building has been red-tagged by the City Inspection Services Officials after sustaining moderate fire damage.

When Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived at the home Friday night, five of the six occupants had already made it out safely.

According to officials, one person had gone back inside to attempt to put out the fire in the basement with a garden hose.

When personnel entered the basement, they found a 70-year old man unresponsive.

The name and condition of the man has not been released.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a house fire call near 28th and Clark Streets, Friday night.

Firefighters on the scene tell News 4 all occupants escaped to safety, but one male occupant reentered the home to try and put out the flames.

Officials say the man was still inside and unconscious before firefighters rescued him from the home.

Emergency responders immediately performed CPR.

The man was transferred by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.

Crews remained on the scene venting smoke from the building.

Watch for continuing coverage on KTIV News 4 this weekend and updates on KTIV.com