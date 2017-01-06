SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Friday

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Le Mars handed Spirit Lake their first loss, 56-53, on Friday night. Le Mars handed Spirit Lake their first loss, 56-53, on Friday night.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Lutheran N'east 47 Omaha Concordia 30 F  
Unity Christian 56 Siouxland Christian 40 F  
Alcester-Hudson 42 Menno 38 F  
Norfolk 54 Lincoln Southwest 48 F  
Yankton 59 Pierre 48 F  
Alta-Aurelia 63 Southeast Valley 38 F  
Boyer Valley 67 Glidden-Ralston 45 F  
Ar-We-Va 49 CAM-Anita 30 F  
O'Neill 66 Boone Central/NG 50 F  
Vermillion 67 Parkston 33 F  
Winside 47 Bloomfield 28 F  
Sioux Center 91 Boyden-Hull 88 F/OT  
Spencer 61 Cherokee 41 F  
Randolph 32 Creighton 21 F  
Pender 43 Emerson-Hubbard 36 F  
Gehlen Catholic 64 Harris-Lake Park 57 F  
MV-AO 48 Kingsley-Pierson 41 F  
Winnebago 86 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 70 F  
IKM-Manning 63 Logan-Magnolia 56 F  
South O'Brien 79 MMC/RU 41 F  
George-Little Rock 67 MOC-FV 58 F  
PAC/L-M 73 Newell-Fonda 51 F  
Lawton-Bronson 64 OA-BCIG 61 F/OT  
Central Lyon 89 Okoboji 87 F/2OT  
S.C. North 58 Pierce 54 F  
Neligh-Oakdale 80 Plainview 34 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 73 SL St. Mary's 61 F  
Le Mars 56 Spirit Lake 53 F  
Oakland-Craig 61 Stanton 59 F  
Western Christian 78 Storm Lake 38 F  
EP-Jefferson 66 Viborg-Hurley 55 F  
Sioux Central 50 WB-Mallard 37 F  
Sheldon 82 West Lyon 65 F  
Ridge View 69 Westwood 33 F  
S.C. West 72 Woodbury Central 51 F  
West Monona 68 River Valley    47 F

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermillion 50 Parkston 26 F  
Ponca 60 Allen 11 F  
CAM-Anita 67 Ar-We-Va 16 F  
Okoboji 65 Central Lyon 54 F  
West Holt 42 Clearwater-Orchard 38 F  
Randolph 48 Creighton 34 F  
O'Neill St. Mary's 55 Elgin/Pope John 48 F  
Wakefield 39 Emerson-Hubbard 28 F  
Estherville LC 33 Emmetsburg 31 F  
Irene-Wakonda 42 Gayville-Volin 28 F  
Harris-Lake Park 55 Gehlen Catholic 35 F  
MOC-FV 62 George-Little Rock 42 F  
Akron-Westfield 53 H-M-S 24 F  
Wynot 49 Hartington-N'castle 41 F  
Omaha Concordia 50 Lutheran N'east 43 F  
South O'Brien 41 MMC/RU 27 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 62 MV-AO 16 F  
Plainview 40 Neligh-Oakdale 31 F  
PAC/L-M 77 Newell-Fonda 40 F  
Battle Creek 45 Norfolk Catholic 43 F  
Boone Central 42 O'Neill 41 F/OT  
Stanton 46 Oakland-Craig 32 F  
Ewing 57 Osmond 40 F  
Westwood 68 Ridge View 41 F  
West Monona 67 River Valley 41 F  
Crofton 61 S.C. West 44 F  
Cherokee 76 Spencer 38 F  
Le Mars 43 Spirit Lake 27 F  
Western Christian 68 Storm Lake 33 F  
West Sioux 65 Trinity Christian 13 F  
South Sioux City 70 Unity Christian 35 F  
Sioux Central 55 WB-Mallard 33 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 50 Winnebago 33 F  
Bloomfield 42 Winside 21 F  
West Pt-Beemer 40 Wisner-Pilger 28 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Concordia 100 Dordt 91 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Evansville 65 Drake 82 F  
Southern Illinois 49 UNI 79 F  
Concordia 81 Dordt 43 F  
Wayne State 66 Concordia-St Paul 52 F  

--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Arizona State 25 Iowa State 14 F  
Iowa 31 Michigan 5 F 

