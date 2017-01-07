Iowa AMBER Alert canceled; Children found unharmed

Purcell is believed to be driving a Gold or Brown 2003 Chevrolet Suburban license number CRY371 with a possible destination of the State of Oregon.

Update:

The AMBER Alert issued Friday night has been canceled after the two boys were found unharmed.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office made contact and later met with the mother who is suspected of taking the two boys.

The two boys are now in the care of DHS.

The mother, Mary Andrew Purcell, was taken into custody on a Violation of a Custodial Order warrant.

Previous Story:

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night in Iowa for two boys abducted in Des Moines.