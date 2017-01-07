Iowa AMBER Alert canceled; Children found unharmed

The AMBER Alert issued Friday night has been canceled after the two boys were found unharmed.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office made contact and later met with the mother who is suspected of taking the two boys.
The two boys are now in the care of DHS.
The mother, Mary Andrew Purcell, was taken into custody on a Violation of a Custodial Order warrant.
An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night in Iowa for two boys abducted in Des Moines.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Landon and Morgan Griffin, were abducted by their biological mother, Mary Andrea Purcell.
The children were last seen with Purcell on December 28th, 2016.
Purcell is 5’2”, brown hair and green eyes.
Deputies say Mary Purcell has had her parental rights terminated and there is a valid Polk County warrant for Violation of a Custodial Order for her.
Purcell is believed to be driving a Gold or Brown 2003 Chevrolet Suburban license number CRY371 with a possible destination of the State of Oregon.
A news release says that one of the children does have some medical issues that need on-going attention.
If you see the vehicle of call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 286-3333 or your local law enforcement agency.
An AMBER Alert is a rapid notification system to alert the public and solicit their assistance when a child has been abducted and is facing grave danger. The U.S. Department of Justice recommends the following criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert: 1) There is reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred; 2) The abduction is of a child age 17 years or younger; 3) The law-enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death; 4) There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.