Big, bold, inviting artwork is what you will see as you drive around Sioux City. Sculpt Siouxland is an outdoor art exhibit that you can enjoy walking or driving. The 2017 Sculpt Siouxland" call for artists is now open.

"We want as many entries as possible and the only stipulations are that the sculpture is good, durable and the artist is at least 18 years old," said Todd Behrens, Sioux City Art Center.

Artists receive $1,500 if they are accepted into the exhibit.

"Sculptures like, "El Toro, The Angry Bull," can be found all throughout downtown Sioux City.

The artwork is on display from 2nd - 6th Street and from Virginia to Douglas Street

After the exhibition is over, the artwork is auctioned off and some are purchased for permanent display throughout the city

"We never quite know what to expect each year. What we like to do is have the biggest variety that we can have in terms of the subject, the material... this year we have some really great realistic bronze sculpture, we have a sculpture out of wood." continued Behrens.

If you are walking or driving around the city, you might run into a unique piece of artwork....standing boldly between the trees.

Submissions for the "Sculpt Siouxland" call for entries is free and the deadline is January 31.

Submission information can be found here.

You can also call 712/279-6272.

Time Line