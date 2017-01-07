All Time High Residential Growth Impacts Area Realtors

2016 was a big year for the housing industry in Sioux City.

A total of 241 housing units were built, the highest number in the past decade, crushing last year's mark of 205 units.

"You know I've lived in Sioux City almost 18 years now. When I cam here no one was building houses, so the supply of single family homes was kind of limited to what was available. I think people came to town and realized there is a market for new home construction" said City Manager Bob Padmore.

Sioux City has seen an increased interest in multi-family development, with 120 apartment and 27 condo units built in 2016.

With the focus of growth being on apartments and condos, the real estate business is seeing the effect.

"For many many years town homes and condos, first of all there wouldn't have been many available but not many desired in the area. But, because of the market and the lack of homes available more and more people are moving towards that" said Realtor Dean Chapman.

The lack of homes in the area for sale means the new units that have gone in during the past year are in high demand.

"They're much more desirable, they're much more in demand than they were just a few years ago. Last year within a three month period some condos that were roughly in the 130 range, 130 thousand dollar range, moved to 160 very quickly" said Chapman.

Chapman says the advantage of living in a condo or an apartment is not having to worry about upkeep.