Warmer air arrives Sunday but so does a chance for flurries

It was another chilly day across the area as wind chills stayed in the single digits at best with temps around where they were Friday.



Temps will fall back to the low single digits again tonight before clouds begin to roll in late.



These look to stick with us for much of the next week with frequent chances for light precipitation.



The first chance is Sunday where some flurries or even some light snow will be possible.



The bright side is that we will be warmer than we've been with highs in the mid 20s Sunday and near freezing Monday.



More chances exist Monday night and Tuesday night though uncertainty remains with these.



Another cool down looks to come by the end of the week with light snow possible Friday.