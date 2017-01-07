West and East Coasts endure wet weekend

While Siouxland continues to see rather calm conditions things are anything but that on either coast.



A system brought snow and icy weather to the Southeast Friday night into early Saturday.



Areas in the Carolinas received up to eleven inches of snow from the storm.



It then moved up the coast and brought heavy snow to New England through Saturday.



Over a foot of snow had fallen in southeastern Massachusetts by Saturday evening.



Meanwhile the west coast has been seeing heavy rain with portions of California expecting as much as ten inches of rain through Monday.



More rain is expected through the work week raising concerns for widespread flooding and mudslides through the west.