Fargo ices Musketeers to split weekend series

Hank Crone scored twice, Blake Lizotte added two assists and Fargo breezed past the Musketeers on Saturday, 4-1.

Sioux City and Fargo were scoreless until the 14-minute mark of the first period, when Crone deflected the pass from Lizotte into the net. It was 1-0 after a period.

Shane McMahan scored his eighth goal of the season just two minutes into the second period. Crone pushed his second goal of the game through five minutes later. Crone has 13 goals on the season.

Sioux City finally got on the boar in the 17th minute. Philip Knies netted his 10th goal of the season on a Musketeer power play. Kristian Pospisil and Carson Vance had assists on the goal.

But Mark Senden iced the game in the third period with a goal. The four goals allowed by Musketeer goalie Matiss Kivlenieks tied for his most this season. Kivlenieks also allowed four goals against Sioux Falls (Nov. 4) and Omaha (Dec. 31).

The Muskies beat Fargo on Friday, 3-1.

Sioux City (19-7-4) still holds a five-point lead in the Western Conference. The Musketeers are back in action on Friday when they travel to Youngstown.